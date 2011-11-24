The Best College Football Team Nobody Is Talking About

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As college football’s regular season nears its end, there are a couple of things we know.

LSU and Alabama will likely face each other in a rematch of their epically boring “Game of the Century.”

And a bunch of other teams will get screwed by the BCS (again).

But maybe no team will get screwed this year more than the one good team nobody is talking about, the University of Houston.



Eighth-ranked Houston is 11-0. And while their schedule is absurdly weak (112 out of 120 D-I schools), they are dominating those teams they have played in a manner that is unmatched. The Cougars are scoring 53.1 points per game. They would be the first team since Oklahoma in 2008 to average more than 50 points per game in Division-I.

Unfortunately for Houston, their fate was sealed before the season began. Without a playoff system, they don’t deserve consideration as one of the two best teams in the country, even if they go undefeated. And without a playoff system, we will never know just how good this team is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.