Houston's Quarterback Threw Nine Touchdown Passes In A Downright Silly 73-34 Game Against Rice

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Houston QB Case Keenum set the all-time career passing TD record last night, throwing NINE touchdowns in a crazy 73-34 win over Rice.Here’s some of the ridiculous stat lines:
- Keenum was 24/37 for 534 yards and 9 TDs (with one pick)
- Houston receiver Patrick Edwards caught seven passes for 318 yards and five TDs.
- The teams combined for 1,131 total yards of offence.
- Houston had 66 points in the first three quarters.
- Rice had 359 rushing yards and two 100-yard runners.
Wild stuff. If only there was college fantasy football.
