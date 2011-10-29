Houston's Quarterback Threw Nine Touchdown Passes In A Downright Silly 73-34 Game Against Rice

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Houston QB Case Keenum set the all-time career passing TD record last night, throwing NINE touchdowns in a crazy 73-34 win over Rice.Here’s some of the ridiculous stat lines:



Keenum was 24/37 for 534 yards and 9 TDs (with one pick)

Houston receiver Patrick Edwards caught seven passes for 318 yards and five TDs.

The teams combined for 1,131 total yards of offence.

Houston had 66 points in the first three quarters.

Rice had 359 rushing yards and two 100-yard runners.

Wild stuff. If only there was college fantasy football.

