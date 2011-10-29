Houston's Quarterback Threw Nine Touchdown Passes In A Downright Silly 73-34 Game Against Rice

Tony Manfred
Houston QB Case Keenum set the all-time career passing TD record last night, throwing NINE touchdowns in a crazy 73-34 win over Rice.Here’s some of the ridiculous stat lines:

  • Keenum was 24/37 for 534 yards and 9 TDs (with one pick)
  • Houston receiver Patrick Edwards caught seven passes for 318 yards and five TDs.
  • The teams combined for 1,131 total yards of offence.
  • Houston had 66 points in the first three quarters.
  • Rice had 359 rushing yards and two 100-yard runners.

Wild stuff. If only there was college fantasy football.

