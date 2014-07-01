18 Facts That Make Houston The Best City In America

When you think about Houston, Texas, you probably picture massive oil refineries, oppressive humidity, and a sub-par baseball team — a far cry from one of the nation’s most up-and-coming cities.

But you shouldn’t dismiss Houston so easily; the Bayou City is an economic juggernaut.

It’s by far the country’s No. 1 job creator and home to 26 Fortune 500 companies. A paycheck goes farther here than anywhere else in the country, and it has a medical center larger than downtown Dallas.

Add a thriving restaurant and cultural scene, and you’ve got a winning case for Houston as the best city in America. Here are 18 reasons you may want to pack your bags and head south.

