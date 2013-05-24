Houston Astros Food Vendor Was Fired For Taking Snow Cones Into A Bathroom Stall With Him

Houston’s Local 2 news has cell phone video of a vendor at the Astros’ Minute Maid Park using the bathroom while placing the snow cones he was selling on the floor next to him. Gross.



The person who recorded the video told Local 2:

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. This guy is taking a dump. There’s no doubt about it. What sane person could possibly think, yeah this is a good idea. I’ll just put the food that I’m about to sell on the floor.”

Ryan Reid, the Astros new president, told Local 2 that the vendor was fired immediately.

Here’s video where you can clearly see the snow cones on the floor in the bathroom stall:



