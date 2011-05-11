Houston Astros Set To Be Sold For $680 Million

Photo: Flickr

KTRK in Houston is reporting that the Houston Astros will be sold to local businessman Jim Crane for the price of $680 million.No formal announcement has been made yet (and the current owners says there isn’t one coming), but the station claims all the major points have been agreed to and finalising the deal will merely be a formality.



That should come as welcome news to fans who have grown weary of current owner Drayton McLane and the team’s putrid performance.

They’re currently dead last in the NL Central and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2005.

Crane is a former college baseball player who launched the international freight company, Eagle Global Logistics. He reportedly earned around $300 million in stock after leaving the company in 2008.

