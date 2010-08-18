Another Reason Bill Gross Thinks Housing Must Be Stimulated To Save The Economy

At today’s Future of Housing Finance conference, Bill Gross called for total nationalization of the housing finance system, with aggressive moves to lower payments for existing homeowners, as part of a general plan to stabilise and prop up the housing economy, which continues to sag.



Gross will take a lot of flak for his comments, and to the extent that he’s an investor in GSE debt, his calls for an explicit backing are obviously talking his book.

But the depressing truth is that housing and other key economic indicators have historically been tightly linked.

Earlier we mentioned the connection between home values and spending, and a positive correlation lasting 50 years.

Here’s another thing to look at. Housing starts — which came in weak today — are a leading predictor of jobs, which this chart from Calculated Risk shows quite nicely. It makes sense: It’s near the end of recessions that housing construction picks bag up, thus creating residential construction jobs.

In the current “recovery,” that hasn’t happened at all, and so there have been many fewer jobs on that front, With housing starts weakening again today, it doesn’t like a comeback on the jobs front (at least if it’s going to be based on anything construction-related) is in the cards either.

Photo: Calculated Risk

