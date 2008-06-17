Housing: Starts Slightly Miss, Building Permits Slightly Ahead (SPY)

Mixed data on the housing market:
- Starts fell to 975,000 in May, down from 1,008,000 in April and 1,436,000 from a year ago and slightly lower than 980,000 estimate. Single Unit homes fell to 674,000, down from 692,000 from a month prior and 1,146 from a year ago.
- Building permits, which offer a glimpse into short-term future activity, slightly beat expectations, coming in at 969,000, ahead of the 960,000 estimate. Still no sign of a bottom, with both the single-unit number and the headline number representing 17-year lows.
From Briefing.com
