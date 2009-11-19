Housing Starts Unexpectedly Plunge 11%

Ouch:



Bloomberg: Builders in October unexpectedly broke ground on fewer U.S. houses as the sales outlook darkened with the looming expiration of a government tax credit and mounting joblessness.

The 11 per cent plunge in starts to an annual rate of 529,000, the lowest level since April, followed a 592,000 pace the prior month, Commerce Department figures showed today in Washington. Building permits, a sign of future construction, also decreased.

newresconst2



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.