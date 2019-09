Housing starts fell far more than expected: 947,000 homes (annualized) in March, down 11.9% from February. The consensus was for a 5.2% decline and annualized rate of 1.01 million.



Requests for building permits, a leading indicator of future starts, fell to 927,000 from 984,000 the previous month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.