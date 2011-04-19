Housing Starts Surge After February Collapse

Photo: Flickr / SDPitbull

Headline: 549,000 annualized, up 7.2% month-over-monthConsensus: 525,000 annualized



Analysis: Last month, housing starts dropped a massive 22.5%, month-over-month, to 479,000. They’ve since been revised up to 512,000.

The market continues to be weak, with limited new construction, so per cent changes are a bit misleading. But this is an improvement over last month’s weakness.

Don’t miss: 10 housing markets at risk of a major collapse >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.