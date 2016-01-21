Housing starts disappoint in December

Myles Udland

The pace of housing starts and building permits declined in December, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

Housing starts declined 2.5% to an annualized pace of 1.15 million homes.

Expectations were for the report to show starts rose 2.3% in December to an annualized pace of 1.2 million homes.

Building permits fell 3.9% to an annualized pace of 1.23 million, better than expected.

Building permits were expected to fall 6.4% to an annualized pace of 1.2 million.

In a note to clients following the report, Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macro said, “In one line: Starts dip is hard to fathom, but core permits are rising strongly.”

Shepherdson added, “The starts numbers are quite surprising, given the exceptionally warm December; usually, warm winter weather boosts activity. The construction employment numbers certainly pointed to rising starts, with net hiring of 93K in Nov/Dec combined, far above the underlying trend. Now we have to wonder what they’re all doing.”

