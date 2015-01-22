Housing Starts Surge In December

Housing starts rose 4.4% in December to an annualized pace of 1.09 million, much better than expectations.

Expectations were for housing starts to rise 1.2% from the prior month to an annualized pace of 1.04 million.

Building permits, however, declined 1.9% to a pace of 1.03 million, missing expectations.

Building permits were expected to rise 0.8% from last month to an annualized pace of 1.06 million.

Following the report, Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macro said, “In one line: Starts look good but the increase is not sustainable.”

Shepherdson added that, “The fundamental problem for homebuilders is that the pool of new buyers able to qualify for a mortgage is rising much less quickly than payrolls, if at all, and inventory is a bit too high.”

This report follows homebuilder sentiment data on Tuesday that showed sentiment among homebuilder remaining elevated, but moving roughly sideways month-on-month.

