HOUSING STARTS PLUNGE

REUTERS/ Mike BlakeConstruction workers build new single family homes at a development area in Vista, California March 20, 2012.
We just some discouraging data from the housing market.
Housing starts unexpectedly plunged 9.3% to an annualized rate of 893,000.
Building permits unexpectedly fell 4.2% to 963,000.
Economists estimated starts would climb by 1.9% and permits would gain 3.0%.
This comes despite low mortgage rates and limited supply in the housing market.
