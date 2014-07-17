HOUSING STARTS PLUNGE

REUTERS/ Mike Blake Construction workers build new single family homes at a development area in Vista, California March 20, 2012.

We just some discouraging data from the housing market.

Housing starts unexpectedly plunged 9.3% to an annualized rate of 893,000.

Building permits unexpectedly fell 4.2% to 963,000.

Economists estimated starts would climb by 1.9% and permits would gain 3.0%.

This comes despite low mortgage rates and limited supply in the housing market.

