Housing Starts Awful: -4.5%

BUILDING PERMITS

Privately-owned housing units authorised by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000. This is 12.0 per cent (±1.8%) below the revised September rate of 805,000 and is 40.1 per cent (±1.6%) below the revised October 2007 estimate of 1,182,000.

Single-family authorizations in October were at a rate of 460,000; this is 14.5 per cent (±1.5%) below the September figure of 538,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 218,000 in October.

HOUSING STARTS

Privately-owned housing starts in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 791,000. This is 4.5 per cent (±16.0%)* below the revised September estimate of 828,000 and is 38.0 per cent (±7.7%) below the revised October 2007 rate of 1,275,000.

Single-family housing starts in October were at a rate of 531,000; this is 3.3 per cent (±9.5%)* below the September figure of 549,000.

The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 247,000.

HOUSING COMPLETIONS

Privately-owned housing completions in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,043,000. This is 10.2 per cent (±11.9%)* below the revised September estimate of 1,161,000 and is 25.6 per cent (±7.3%) below the revised October 2007 rate of 1,401,000.

Single-family housing completions in October were at a rate of 760,000; this is 7.7 per cent (±9.2%) below the September figure of 823,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 269,000.

