Here come housing starts...

The latest data on housing starts and building permits will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that housing starts rose 3.3% to 1.125 million and that building permits rose 5.5% to 1.135 million in April.

Last month, housing starts fell 8.8% at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.089 million, while building permits fell 7.7% at an annualized pace of 1.086 million.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

