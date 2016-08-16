Here come housing starts...

The latest data on housing starts and building permits will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Economists expect that starts fell 0.8% month-over-month in July at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.180 million.
Last month, housing starts surprised on the upside, surging 4.8% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.189 million.
As for building permits, economists forecast that they ticked up 0.6% month-over-month in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.160 million.
The previous month saw permits jump 1.5% at a rate of 1.153 million.
Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.
NOW WATCH: How to watch the most incredible meteor shower of the year that’s happening now through August 24
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.