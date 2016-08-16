Here come housing starts...

The latest data on housing starts and building permits will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that starts fell 0.8% month-over-month in July at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.180 million.

Last month, housing starts surprised on the upside, surging 4.8% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.189 million.

As for building permits, economists forecast that they ticked up 0.6% month-over-month in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.160 million.

The previous month saw permits jump 1.5% at a rate of 1.153 million.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

