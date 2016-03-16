Housing starts rise more than expected in February

Housing starts rose more than expected in February, climbing 5.2% to an annualized pace of 1.178 million.

Expectations were for starts to rise 4.6% in February to an annualized pace of 1.15 million, bouncing back from the 3.8% decline seen in January.

Building permits fell 3.1% in February to a pace of 1.167 million, a larger decline than expected.

In a note following the report, Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macro said starts have “overshot” permits and so a correction is to be expected in March.

Shepherdson added, “Looking further ahead, we remain hopeful that the rising trend in mortgage applications will translate into a decent spring housing market, lifting construction activity.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.