Here come housing starts ...

The latest data on housing starts and building permits will drop at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that starts rose 9.6% in April to an annualized pace of 1.01 million, according to Bloomberg.

They expect that building permits rose 2.1% to an annualized pace of 1.06 million.

Last month, the data showed a big miss in March starts. The pace of starts climbed just 2.0% to an annualized rate of 926,000 units — well below the 1.04 million units expected.

On Monday, the National Association of Homebuilders’ index that measures sentiment showed a drop below expectations to 54 in May.

We’ll be back with the numbers when they cross …

