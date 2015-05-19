Here come housing starts ...

The latest data on housing starts and building permits will drop at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Economists expect that starts rose 9.6% in April to an annualized pace of 1.01 million, according to Bloomberg.
They expect that building permits rose 2.1% to an annualized pace of 1.06 million.
Last month, the data showed a big miss in March starts. The pace of starts climbed just 2.0% to an annualized rate of 926,000 units — well below the 1.04 million units expected.
On Monday, the National Association of Homebuilders’ index that measures sentiment showed a drop below expectations to 54 in May.
We’ll be back with the numbers when they cross …
NOW WATCH: 5 morning rituals to keep you productive all day long
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.