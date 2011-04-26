HOUSING: Renewed Whiffs Of A Turn?

Case-Shiller comes out tomorrow, and the expectation is that it will show continued softness.



But there are signs that the market might be showing a little bit of firmness. Maybe.

This big slide from Catalpa Capital rounds up all the housing data we’ve received lately, and as you can see, most indicators are flat, with some vague hints of firmness.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Catalpa Capital

