No, The Housing Market Is Not Stalling

Back in April, there were signs suggesting that the U.S. housing recovery was stalling.



However, the all of the latest data has Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Slok concluding the “housing recovery is real and getting stronger.”

Among other things, Slok points to the clear upswing in the home price indicators and the rally in household net worth.

But one of the most stunning trends has been the decline in housing inventory as measured by the number of available single family homes available for sale. In other words, the market is much leaner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.