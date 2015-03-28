The whole US housing recovery in one chart

The housing recovery is about one thing: renters.
Via Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Sløk, this chart tells the whole story of the recovery.
But the trend could look set to change: household formation is booming as Sløk asks if millennials are finally moving out of their parents’ basement.
