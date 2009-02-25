Housing Numbers Spark Analyst Brawl

Earlier, we argued that December’s Case Shiller index showed that the rate of decline of house prices is finally stabilizing.



We based this conclusion on the rate of year-over-year change, which has stabilised for the past three months at just over 19% (after rising about 1 point per month for a year):

Month Comp 10 (Y/Y)

Jan07 -11.4%

Feb -13.5%

Mar -15.3%

Apr -16.3%

May -16.8%

June -17.0%

July -17.4%

Aug -17.7%

Sept -18.5%

Oct -19.1%

Nov -19.1%

Dec -19.2%

After publishing our conclusion, we were assailed by analyst friends who said the month-to-month rate of change showed no evidence of stabilisation. On the contrary, they observed: The month-to-month rate of decline is accelerating:

Month Comp 10 (M/M)

June -0.6%

July -1.0%

Aug -1.1%

Sept -1.9%

Oct -2.1%

Nov -2.2%

Dec -2.3%

Our response? The month-to-month numbers are too seasonal to be meaningful. We saw the same month-to-month acceleration through the fall and winter last year–and then a moderation in the month-to-month decline during the prime house-shopping season of the spring and summer. We think that seasonality is the primary driver of the accelerating rate of month-to-month decline in the past few months:

Month 2007 2008 (M/M)

July -0.49% -1.02%

Aug -0.77% -1.09%

Sep -0.89% -1.90%

Oct -1.39% -2.11%

Nov -2.15% -2.18%

Dec -2.23% -2.31%

Our friends did point out, however, that the month-to-month rate of change last year was slightly slower than the month-to-month change so far this year. So perhaps our friends have a point.

What does it mean if the rate of decline is not yet peaking? Well, we’re already down 28% nationwide, and our guess is that the price decline will follow a standard S-curve pattern (decelerating gradually, rather than suddenly screeching to a halt). So we expect the year-over-year rate of decline will peak about halfway down.

If this is right, and the rate of decline hasn’t yet peaked, we’re probably looking at a peak-to-trough decline of 55%+, not the 40% that even the more gloomy analysts are looking for. In fact, even if you think the rate of decline is peaking now, a standard S-curve would put us at a peak-to-trough decline of 50%+.

So perhaps 50% is the new 40%.

Which means we’re totally fracked.

A reader asked that we include the absolute index numbers, so he could see for himself. Here are the past two years…:

Month Comp 10 Comp 20

January 2007 221.31 202.31

February 2007 220.46 201.57

March 2007 219.67 201.01

April 2007 218.94 200.53

May 2007 218.34 200.12

June 2007 217.37 199.44

July 2007 216.30 198.71

August 2007 214.63 197.37

September 2007 212.72 195.69

October 2007 209.76 192.98

November 2007 205.25 188.94

December 2007 200.67 184.97

January 2008 196.07 180.69

February 2008 190.60 175.96

March 2008 186.12 172.20

April 2008 183.36 169.98

May 2008 181.56 168.60

June 2008 180.52 167.77

July 2008 178.67 166.36

August 2008 176.72 164.65

September 2008 173.36 161.64

October 2008 169.70 158.11

November 2008 166.00 154.55

December 2008 162.17 150.66

