Fannie and Freddie will start buying riskier mortgage loans to ease rising housing-market stress

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Real estate signs advertise new homes for sale in multiple new developments in York County, South Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will begin buying home loans in forbearance to ease lending stresses in the mortgage market, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Wednesday.

The government-sponsored enterprises previously avoided the loans, but eased forbearance criteria set out in the CARES Act are set to increase requests for payment deferrals.

The waiting period between a mortgage closing and the loan being sold to either enterprise can last weeks, leaving lenders with little help in offloading the debt.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Wednesday that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will ease rules for mortgage servicers and buy up loans that slipped into forbearance.

Firms that create mortgages sell the loans to government enterprises including Fannie and Freddie. The waiting period between a mortgage closing and the loan being sold to Fannie or Freddie can last weeks, leaving some loans entering forbearance as borrowers requested late payments.

Fannie and Freddie previously avoided such loans, but the coronavirus’ broad economic impact and hit to the US housing sector placed a considerable strain on the key lending market. The policy change will allow Fannie and Freddie to alleviate some credit stresses and temporarily buy the mortgages, according to FHFA.

“We are focused on keeping the mortgage market working for current and future homeowners during these challenging times,” Mark Calabria, FHFA’s director, said in a statement. “Purchases of these previously ineligible loans will help provide liquidity to mortgage markets and allow originators to keep lending.”

The government’s $US2 trillion relief package allowed all homeowners with federally backed mortgages to be eligible for up to one year of forbearance. The FHFA rule change will lift lending limits for firms as more Americans are likely to request deferred payments.

More than 3 million loans already sit in the government’s forbearance program, leading the firms to buy only mortgages meeting strict criteria. A loan has to have closed between February 1 and May 31, and must either be a mortgage purchase transaction or a no-cash-out refinance. Loans more than 30 days delinquent won’t be eligible.

Fannie and Freddie will also change loan prices for participating borrowers to counteract heightened risk taken on by the enterprises. First-time homebuyers will see a 5% loan-level adjustment, while non-first-time buyers take on a 7% shift.



