US mortgage rates tumble to 15th record low of the year as housing market rallies

Justin Sullivan/Getty

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 2.67% from 2.71% this week, marking the fifteenth record low of 2020, according to Freddie Mac.

The historically low borrowing costs continue to fuel a housing-market surge and establish the sector as one of the few bright spots in the ailing US economy.

Homebuilder sentiments remain optimistic and “purchase demand shows no real signs of waning at all heading into next year,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

For the fifteenth time this year, US mortgage rates have reached a record low.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dipped to 2.67% this week, down from 2.71% seen the week prior. The new reading is the lowest in data going back nearly 50 years, according to Freddie Mac.

Historically low borrowing costs have fuelled a strong rally in homebuying. Indexes of homebuilder sentiment have soared, as has the pace of home purchases. Rates began to fall in March after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero. Expectations that interest rates will remain at or near record lows suggest the housing rally will continue into 2021.



Read more:

JPMorgan says stocks are primed for sustained gains in a way they haven’t been in years â€” and identifies 43 names to buy for above-average earnings growth in 2021



“Mortgage rates are at record lows and pushing many prospective homebuyers off the sidelines and into the market,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said. “Homebuyer sentiment is sanguine and purchase demand shows no real signs of waning at all heading into next year.”

The housing market has been a rare bright spot in the US economy this year. While areas including the labour market and services industry sit well below pre-pandemic levels, low mortgage rates have fuelled strong buying activity and pushed home prices higher.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the housing sector after the central bank’s Wednesday policy meeting, deeming it one of the few markets to stage a rapid and complete rebound.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







Robinhood pays $US65 million to settle SEC probe over misleading communications with customers









Google and Twitter are primed to rally as economic reopening boosts online ad spending, Bank of America says









The lawyer who started the UK’s first dedicated psychedelics venture fund lays out how she placed her initial bets





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.