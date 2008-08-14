Housing Market Bottoming? In The NAR's Dreams

We think the latest home sales figures suggest that the housing market is showing the first signs of a bottoming process. Barry Ritholtz, meanwhile, thinks using the word “bottoming” in any housing market context is ridiculous (see video below):







