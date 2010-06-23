Housing Inventory Still WAY Too High For Prices To Start Rising

Great chart and analysis here from Calculated Risk, the gist of which is pretty simple: When inventory is below six months, home prices tend to rise. Above six months, and they tend to fall. Today’s latest housing data gave us a tick up to a very high 8.5 months. It’s hard to imagine homes moving higher with that kind of pressure.



(Note: the red line and axis are inverted, so a down line indicates a rise)

Photo: Calculated Risk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.