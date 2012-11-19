This Week We Get Data On The Most Important Part Of The US Economy

Photo: BLS
It’s a very light week for data.Thursday is a Holiday and there’s nothing on Friday.
But we will get information on the most important part of the US economy: Housing.
Per Yahoo Finance, On Monday we get Existing Home Sales and NAHB Confidence. On Tuesday we get Housing Starts and Building Permits and mortgage applications.
Also important: On Wednesday we get Consumer Sentiment and Initial Jobless claims.
There are a lot of headwinds now building in the US economy — fiscal issues, etc. But housing is so important and big that it has the potential to counteract a lot of it holds up.
