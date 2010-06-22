Chinese Real Estate Bubble Creating New Crisis For Single Males

Gus Lubin
Chinese Protest Angry

Already outnumbering women by 39 million, Chinese men are now finding it impossible to afford the home necessary to attract a wife.

The average Beijing man could afford — with his entire yearly income — only 10 square feet of residential property. That’s not enough for a prospective wife.

LA Times describes the mentality of a typical Chinese woman:

“A man is not a man if he doesn’t own a house,” said Chen Xiaomin, director of the Women’s Studies centre at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. “Marriage is becoming more and more materialistic. This is a huge change in Chinese society. No matter how confident a woman is, she will lose face if her boyfriend or husband doesn’t have a house.”

Dating websites are now awash with women stipulating that hopefuls must come with a residence (and often a set of wheels) in tow.

“I’m 25 years old, looking for a boyfriend…. I want you to have an apartment and a car…. The apartment has to be built after 2000 and the car has to be better than a minivan,” read one post on the popular Chinese Web portal Baidu.

Millions of frustrated bachelors could have a big impact on the Chinese state. Watch for symptoms like crime, gangs, homosexuality, and politically instability.

