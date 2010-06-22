Chinese Real Estate Bubble Creating New Crisis For Single Males

Already outnumbering women by 39 million, Chinese men are now finding it impossible to afford the home necessary to attract a wife.



The average Beijing man could afford — with his entire yearly income — only 10 square feet of residential property. That’s not enough for a prospective wife.

LA Times describes the mentality of a typical Chinese woman:

“A man is not a man if he doesn’t own a house,” said Chen Xiaomin, director of the Women’s Studies centre at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. “Marriage is becoming more and more materialistic. This is a huge change in Chinese society. No matter how confident a woman is, she will lose face if her boyfriend or husband doesn’t have a house.”

Dating websites are now awash with women stipulating that hopefuls must come with a residence (and often a set of wheels) in tow.

“I’m 25 years old, looking for a boyfriend…. I want you to have an apartment and a car…. The apartment has to be built after 2000 and the car has to be better than a minivan,” read one post on the popular Chinese Web portal Baidu.

Millions of frustrated bachelors could have a big impact on the Chinese state. Watch for symptoms like crime, gangs, homosexuality, and politically instability.

