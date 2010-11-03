Chinese Property Prices Are So High Families No Longer Prefer Male Children

Two massive unbalances in China are acting as a check on each other.



These are: booming housing prices that have maxed out middle class families. And

50 years of son-preference caused by the One Child Policy that have lead to a 39 million surplus of Chinese men.

Families are warming up to the idea of having a daughter because that means not buying a house, reports the FT (via Paul Kedrosky):

“My husband and I don’t earn much and I can’t imagine how we can buy a flat for a son,” says Zhang Aiqin of Pujiang in Zhejiang province.

“And it is not only a flat,” says Zhang Yun, a Shanxi province native who lives in Shanghai, alluding to the cost of educating and marrying off a boy. “Sons bring economic pressure … [but] ‘a daughter is a warm jacket for a mother’ when she is old,” she says, quoting an ancient Chinese idiom to illustrate the fact that many urbanised Chinese think daughters are better caregivers.

