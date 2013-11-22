7 Awesome Robots You Can Buy Right Now To Make Your Life Easier

Lots of housework tasks are tiring, repetitive, and boring. Why send a human to do a robot’s work?

As they can’t eat, sleep, or even feel, there are a number of robot slaves readily available for purchase that are more than happy to help you tackle those mind-numbing chores.

It’s a concept probably best illustrated by the Roomba, the famous circular robot that vacuums your house for you with the touch of a button.

We’re still nowhere near the capabilities of a Jetsons-style Rosie housebot, but we’re well on our way.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.