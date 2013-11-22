7 Awesome Robots You Can Buy Right Now To Make Your Life Easier

Lots of housework tasks are tiring, repetitive, and boring. Why send a human to do a robot’s work?
As they can’t eat, sleep, or even feel, there are a number of robot slaves readily available for purchase that are more than happy to help you tackle those mind-numbing chores.
It’s a concept probably best illustrated by the Roomba, the famous circular robot that vacuums your house for you with the touch of a button.
We’re still nowhere near the capabilities of a Jetsons-style Rosie housebot, but we’re well on our way.
We gave this handy vacuum-bot a full review you can read here. The short version of the story: we loved it. It will get your house in ship shape while you take a nap. The only hiccup is in the price tag, which will sting for many.
Price: $700
The Neato is a Roomba-like robot that's more than up to the task of annihilating pet hair, dust, and whatever other detritus winds up on your floor. We wrote up a full review on it here. Press its button and you're done vacuuming.
Price: $430
Of course a vacuum can't take care of all your floor needs. When you need to get dirt or other scum taken care of, the Scooba will wash your floor and leave you to do whatever else you want.
Price: $489
Maybe you're afraid of heights. Maybe you're a professional window washer who wants to take a few more smoke breaks while still getting work done. Whatever the situation, the Winbot will crawl all over your windows and blast away the dirt.
It's like a zero-gravity Roomba for your windows.
Price: $400
Pools get filled with leaves, the walls and bottom can get scummy, and it's obnoxious to clean them. With iRobot's Mirra 530, all you need to do is set it down in your pool, start it up, and it takes care of the rest.
Price: $1,299.99
For any kids pushing a lawnmower through their parents' front yard to earn a meager allowance, this is something of a dream come true. The RoboMow can run for 24 hours per charge, mowing 10,800 square feet. Here's a video if it in action.
Price: $2,000
Getting all those wet leaves out of your rain gutter is another messy task well-suited for an automaton. The Looj will crawl the length of your gutters and wipe them clean, saving you time and clothing stains.
Price: $300
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.