Here's How Much House You Can Get For $650,000

Each week we take a look at how much house you can expect to get at a specific price point. This week, we’re looking at homes priced around $650,000.



Oceanside, CA

1866 Downs St, Oceanside CA

For sale: $650,000

A chef’s kitchen, open floor plan and huge windows create a livable residence in Oceanside, just outside San Diego. Built in 2000, the home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.

St. Petersburg, FL

155 19th Ave NE, St. Petersburg FL

For sale: $650,000

Another coastal home for sale, this time on the other side of the country. This St. Petersburg home was built in 1934 and underwent a full renovation recently to include updates to the appliances. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths.

Tulsa, OK

2203 E 23rd St, Tulsa OK

For sale: $649,000

Lush landscaping surrounds this Tulsa home for sale. Built in 1931, the home uses a mix of stones in its exterior. Inside, the home has a 3,758-square-foot floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 4 baths.

Tacoma, WA

609 N I Street, Tacoma WA

For sale: $650,000

Located in North Tacoma, just about a half-hour south of Seattle, is this century-old gem. Measuring 4,321 square feet, the home has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths.

Annandale, NJ

6 Catawba Ln, Annandale NJ

For sale: $649,900

About an hour outside New York City is this brick traditional in Annandale. The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home was built in 1996 and features an eat-in kitchen, full basement and large backyard.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

