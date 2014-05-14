14 Homes That Come With The Ultimate Party Amenity -- A Swim-Up Bar

These homes may have what may be the ultimate party amenity: a swim-up bar in the pool.

And we thought these only existed at all-inclusive resort.

Our friends at Estately helped us compile a list of houses across the country where you can practice your mixology and breast stroke simultaneously.

Not surprisingly, the majority of the homes were located out west or in the south, where warmer weather adds to the whole “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere” feel.

If only these homes came with personal bartenders as well.

Pretend that you're spelunking down a sea cave in this nature-inspired pool.

This 9,000 square foot Mediterranean mega mansion in California also comes with maids quarters, a home theatre and wine cellar.

Address: La Habra Heights, CA

Price: $US12 million

There's plenty of room for thirsty guests at this six-seat bar.

This pool not only has the bar, but also cascading waterfalls to accent the 10,000 square foot California home with two master bedrooms and a billiards room.

Address: Indian Wells, CA

Price: $US3.495 million

It's all about the ambiance at this Texas watering hole.

You might think you're back in ancient Greece with the Doric style columns mounted in the backyard, but the large Texas house includes modern amenities like a fire pit, hot tub, and subdivision tennis court.

Address: Houston, TX

Price: $US795,000

Try not to drink and slide down this pool's built-in water slide.

Cool off from the Scottsdale sun in this stone-facade retreat. This home includes a wine cellar, exercise room, and perhaps best of all, a slide going into the pool.

Address: 9350 N 129TH Place, Scottsdale, AZ

Price: $US1.799 million

Soak in the sun in this slice of California paradise.

This home is literally designed like a resort. Situated behind a golf course, the property has citrus and orchid trees, a hot tub, and even a misting setting in their backyard.

Address: La Quinta, CA

Price: $US1.389 million

Imagine you're on MTV's spring break while actually watching it from this bar.

This outdoor pool bar pulls out all the stops with an outdoor refrigerator, sink, fireplace and even a television. Outdoor speakers mean there can be some serious parties thrown here.

Address: Newport Beach, CA

Price: $US3.575 million

Have a happy hour, or two in this southwestern home.

Sip on your cocktail while overlooking a golf course, valley, and mountains in this organically-constructed, Santa Fe style home.

Address: Fountain Hills, AZ

Price: $US2.995 million

Escape Florida's heat by drinking a cold one in this pool.

This grand-looking Spanish/Mediterranean model home is full of ornate architectural details such as arched doorways, columns, and decorative ceilings. You can even buy all the furniture for $US35,000.

Address: Lithia, FL

Price: $US955,900

If you're a cowboy at heart, this poolside estate is for you.

If you love the great outdoors, this Southwestern home pretty much has it all. Situated on two acres, the property includes a full tennis court, six-stall barn for horses, and riding trails right next door. Plus, there's a pizza oven in the kitchen.

Address: Fountain Hills, AZ

Price: $US895,000

Booze all year round in this Georgia indoor swimming pool.

The home has a home theatre and something called 'disappearing walls,' which sounds fancy to us. Additionally, its enclosed infinity edge pool has an idyllic lake view.

Address: St. Marys, GA

Price: $US539,000

As a smaller swim-up bar, this would be perfect for intimate gatherings.

Located on 12th tee of Cimarron Golf Course, this Arizona home has views of the White Tank Mountains. The salt water pool is contains waterfalls and is surrounded by palm trees.

Address: Surprise, AZ

Price: $US799,000

This tiki hut is practically begging for someone to whip up a strong pina colada.

Everything is bigger in Texas, and this enormous pool's bar is located under a tiki hut, giving it an authentic resort feel. There's even a grotto hidden under a pool's waterfall.

Address: Seabrook, TX

Price: $US749,5000

Enjoy your lush surroundings while relaxing at this swanky poolside bar.

This home has been featured in both Phoenix Home & Garden and Sunset magazines with landscaping by an award-winning designer. There's plenty of space for outdoor living and entertaining.

Address: Scottsdale, AZ

Price: $US3.25 million

Take advantage of perfect weather at this exposed bar.

This 17-acre compound located next to Cave Creek Regional Park includes a 70-foot lap pool, concrete-gated entrance, expansive outdoor overhang and plenty of space to build tennis courts or horse stalls.

Address: Cave Creek, AZ

Price: $US2.75 million

