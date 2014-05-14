14 Homes That Come With The Ultimate Party Amenity -- A Swim-Up Bar

These homes may have what may be the ultimate party amenity: a swim-up bar in the pool.

And we thought these only existed at all-inclusive resort.

Our friends at Estately helped us compile a list of houses across the country where you can practice your mixology and breast stroke simultaneously.

Not surprisingly, the majority of the homes were located out west or in the south, where warmer weather adds to the whole “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere” feel.

If only these homes came with personal bartenders as well.

