You can now buy a house with Apple smart home stuff already built-in

Part of the appeal of a smart home, at least for early adopters, is customising it exactly to your liking by picking specific switches, hubs, light bulbs, and other gadgets.

But some people want a smart home experience that works “out of the box.”

Brookfield Residential, a real estate developer, said on Wednesday that it’s building new houses that come with lighting, locks, and Wi-Fi that work with Apple’s smart home software already included.

These gadgets allow users to, say, program lightbulbs or adjust the temperature directly from an iPhone or iPad.

Here are the gadgets that work with Apple Home, which Brookfield is building standard into new houses:

Lutron Control Lighting ($US190)

Honeywell Lyric T6 Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat ($US150)

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt ($US230)

Ubiquiti Wireless Access Point ($US130)

Some of these houses are already on sale in Irving, California, for move-in this summer. Prices start at the “high $US600,000s” range in the subdivision, named Delano.

