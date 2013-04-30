What $500,000 Buys In Housing Markets Around America

In Michigan, $500,000 buys a 6,600-square-foot home on a three-acre lot.
But in Seattle, the same amount will get you a 1,750-square-foot home on about a quarter of an acre.
Our friends at Zillow helped us compile a list of homes on the market for $500,000 around the U.S.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA: $500,000 gets you a 3,105-square-foot, 4-bedroom home with granite slab counters, travertine floors, and a butler's pantry.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM: $500,000 buys you a 3,373-square-foot home with four bedrooms on a .68 acre lot, a slate front porch, and a granite fountain.
SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CT: $524,000 will get you a 2,858-square-foot home with four bedrooms on a lot just over one acre.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI: $459,900 will get you a 6,614-square-foot house with five bedrooms on a huge three-acre lot. It also has an indoor pool.
MOUNT VERNON, WA: $469,000 gets you a 3,413-square-foot home with four bedrooms and a three-car garage.
PARKER, CO: $475,000 will get you a six-bedroom, 3,010-square-foot home with a two-story entry, formal living and dining rooms, and entertainment area.
FRISCO, TX: $475,000 will get you four bedrooms in a 4,235-square-foot house with a split three-car garage, custom painted cabinets, and an oversized stamped concrete patio.
SEATTLE, WA: $475,000 gets you a 1,750-square-foot home with four bedrooms, a fenced yard and BBQ patio.
