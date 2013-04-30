What $500,000 Buys In Housing Markets Around America

Max Rosenberg
house 15

In Michigan, $500,000 buys a 6,600-square-foot home on a three-acre lot.

But in Seattle, the same amount will get you a 1,750-square-foot home on about a quarter of an acre.

Our friends at Zillow helped us compile a list of homes on the market for $500,000 around the U.S.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA: $500,000 gets you a 3,105-square-foot, 4-bedroom home with granite slab counters, travertine floors, and a butler's pantry.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM: $500,000 buys you a 3,373-square-foot home with four bedrooms on a .68 acre lot, a slate front porch, and a granite fountain.

LAS VEGAS, NV: $500,000 gets you a 4,847-square-foot home with five bedrooms and a large pool.

SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CT: $524,000 will get you a 2,858-square-foot home with four bedrooms on a lot just over one acre.

ASHBURN, VA: $519,000 will get you a 3,066-square-foot home with three bedrooms and a great patio.

GILBERT, AZ: $524,900 buys you a 3,390-square-foot, four-bedroom home with a great lake view.

NEW YORK CITY, NY: $500,000 gets a 650-square-foot one-bedroom condo in Murray Hill.

EDMOND, OK: $525,000 buys you a 4,376-square-foot home with four bedrooms and a heated pool.

PHOENIX, AZ: $485,000 will get you a 1,809-square-foot, 3-bedroom home in a gated community.

ROSEVILLE, CA: $459,000 buys you a 2,836-square-foot home with four bedrooms and a luxurious pool.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI: $459,900 will get you a 6,614-square-foot house with five bedrooms on a huge three-acre lot. It also has an indoor pool.

BOSTON, MA: $499,000 gets a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the city's South End.

MOUNT VERNON, WA: $469,000 gets you a 3,413-square-foot home with four bedrooms and a three-car garage.

PARKER, CO: $475,000 will get you a six-bedroom, 3,010-square-foot home with a two-story entry, formal living and dining rooms, and entertainment area.

FRISCO, TX: $475,000 will get you four bedrooms in a 4,235-square-foot house with a split three-car garage, custom painted cabinets, and an oversized stamped concrete patio.

SEATTLE, WA: $475,000 gets you a 1,750-square-foot home with four bedrooms, a fenced yard and BBQ patio.

