Houses Of The Crash: "For Sale" Edition

Our original “Houses of the Crash” slideshow only featured a few places for sale such as: Joseph Gregory’s $32 million Hamptons cottage and “Rigby’s Lott,” the eastern Maryland vacation home of Freddie Mac’s former CFO.



But other financial titans involved in the meltdown also had their homes on the market, and Citigroup’s Vikram Pandit even managed to sell his. Fortunately, he has a couple of other apartments.

1. Poor Citigroup has been left out of much of the meltdown dealmaking. But CEO Vikram Pandit was able to sell one of his “multiple residential properties throughout Manhattan” to one of his employees roughly two weeks ago. (Incidentally, Hank Paulson sold his apartment to a Goldman Sachs employee before he left the firm to take the job as Treasury Secretary.)

NYP: According to city transfers, Pandit sold a four-bedroom, four-bath co-op at 300 E. 85th St. to Pantelis Apessos, an executive with the embattled banking giant, for $2.25 million. And Apessos seems to have gotten a pretty good deal from his boss. Pandit first listed the place for $2.795 million in February, then lowered it to $2.65 million in July.

Photos and floorplan from the apartment’s streeteasy.com listing are below.

2. Masterful hedge fund manager John Paulson, who made $3 billion last year by presciently shorting subprime mortgages seems to be weathering the current downturn fairly well also, which has convinced us that he must be psychic.

But one trade that’s not going his way is his attempt to sell his $16.9 million Southampton estate, according to the NY Post. (One person’s 6,800-square-foot trash, another person’s seven-bedroom treasure.) Paulson just had a potential buyer turn him down; help him continue his winning streak! He’s already dropped the price from its April high of $19.5 million, but he’ll still make a tidy profit since he bought the gated home with an indoor pool, sauna and gardens for $12.75 million in 2006. Photos from the Prudential Douglas Elliman listing are below.

