Houses Of The Crash

As the government tries to figure out a way to bail out Wall Street, we take a look through the homes owned by some of the titans who got us into this mess, including:
- Dick Fuld’s Greenwich mansion, where he occasionally hides out
- Former Lehman COO Joseph Gregory’s Hamptons cottage (right), yours for the bargain price of $32.5 million
- Freddie Mac CFO Anthony Piszel’s vacation home, on sale for $5 million including the right to rename it something other than “Rigby’s Lott”
- The palatial estate to which Barclays chairman Marcus Agius is connected. Hint: he’s a Rothschild. Well, sort of…
- And the modest Brooklyn townhouse former WaMu CEO Alan Fishman calls home.
Start scrolling through homes of the famous (and now less-rich) in finance here >
