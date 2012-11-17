See What $725,000 Will Buy You In Today's Housing Market

Each week we take a look at how much house you can expect to get at a specific price point. This week, we’re looking at homes priced around $725,000.



San Jose, CA

434 S 15th St, San Jose CA

For sale: $724,950

Craftsman charm abounds in this 1910-built home in San Jose. The 2-bed, 1-bath home includes a home office and formal dining room with built-in storage.

Baltimore, MD

1108 Vineyard Hill Rd, Baltimore MD

For sale: $725,000

A $25,000 price chop puts this Baltimore home in our price bucket. The brick colonial has open floor plan highlights, including vaulted ceilings and a two-story foyer. Measuring 3,448 square feet, the home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

Fairfield, CT

1502 Round Hill Rd, Fairfield CT

For sale: $725,000

Another colonial, this time in Connecticut, sits on a sprawling landscaped lot. Built in 1950, the Fairfield home makes exceptional use of 1,847 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The newer kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a new pantry.

Phoenix, AZ

3714 E Coolidge St, Phoenix AZ

For sale: $725,000

This 4-bed, 4-bath Phoenix home includes a bonus room that could fit a variety of needs, including nursery, home office or home gym. Sitting on a quarter-acre lot in a desirable neighbourhood, the house also includes a lush backyard with patio.

Barrington, RI

93 Rumstick Rd, Barrington RI

For sale: $729,000

This renovated barn-like home in Barrington has spacious and sunny rooms laid out in a 3,081-square-foot floor plan. The 4-bed, 3-bath home is in a convenient location within walking distance to local shops and restaurants.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

