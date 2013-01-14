See How Much House You Can Get For $450,000

Each week we take a look at how much house you can expect to get at a specific price point.



This week, we’re looking at homes priced around $450,000.

Greensboro, NC

3401 Round Hill Rd, Greensboro NC

For sale: $450,000

This classic brick home for sale in Greensboro has a formal entry leading to cozy living spaces. Measuring 3,570 square feet, the home has 5 bedrooms and 4 baths.

Phoenix, AZ

14201 S 32nd Pl, Phoenix AZ

For sale: $450,000

The single-level home for sale in Phoenix offers a split floor plan with a master suite facing the back patio. An updated kitchen has granite countertops, island, tons of cabinet space and a breakfast nook.

Fullerton, CA

725 W Oak Ave, Fullerton CA

For sale: $449,900

Mid-century modern gets an update in this Fullerton home for sale. The house has brand-new flooring, roof, lighting, countertops and landscaping. Measuring 1,668 square feet, the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

South Orange, NJ

40 Stanley Rd, South Orange NJ

For sale: $450,000

Victorian-style just minutes from the train into New York City. This South Orange home has a wrap-around porch, hardwood floors and newer windows.

Abington, MA

149 Russell Ln, Abington MA

For sale: $455,000

How about a little modern in Massachusetts? This custom home in Abington offers many upgrades, including high-end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, exposed beams and cathedral ceilings. The 2,801-square-foot home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.