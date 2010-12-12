15 Detroit Houses You Can Buy For Less Than $500

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com
Nothing can go right for Detroit. Constant housing foreclosures make this ghost town feel more abandoned everyday.It’s a shame to see so many once beautiful early-1900’s homes with boarded windows and doors.
But if you’re looking for an unconventional Christmas present that’s pretty cheap too, forget eBay, go to Detroit. We compiled a list of homes in Detroit that can be yours for $500 (no, we’re not missing any zeros) or less.
Property type: single family; 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This foreclosed property is 849 square feet and was built in 1948.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This government home is a bargain, going for about $1 per square foot.
Property type: single family; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
This foreclosed home has a great front porch and is yours for just $490.
Property type: single family; 5 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
This home has severe fire damage and is a Fannie Mae Home Path Property.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This bank owned property is 829 square feet and includes an unfinished basement.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This $300 home has 1,236 square feet of potential. With a little work it could look like it did in 1926, when it was built.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This 1,100 square foot two-story colonial home is bank owned.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
The bank owned bungalow style home was built in 1950 and is 819 square feet.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This bank owned home was built in 1925 and is over 1,200 square feet.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
At over 1,500 square feet, $250 is a steal. The 1921 home was bank repossessed.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This two-story early 1900 home is fire damaged, but has potential.
Property type: single family; 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This 1914 two-story home is going for just $200. The foreclosure process is complete and the bank now owns the property.
Property type: single family; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
This 2,032 square foot foreclosed house will only cost you $150. That's only about seven cent per square foot.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
This ranch was built in 1907, and has seen its better days. The bank owned property does however have a 2-car garage.
Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
For just four quarters, you can buy this 1922 bungalow style home. The house has complete fire damage, but is a great investment for someone who can turn it around.
