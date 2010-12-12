15 Detroit Houses You Can Buy For Less Than $500

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

Nothing can go right for Detroit. Constant housing foreclosures make this ghost town feel more abandoned everyday.It’s a shame to see so many once beautiful early-1900’s homes with boarded windows and doors.



But if you’re looking for an unconventional Christmas present that’s pretty cheap too, forget eBay, go to Detroit. We compiled a list of homes in Detroit that can be yours for $500 (no, we’re not missing any zeros) or less.

