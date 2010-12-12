15 Detroit Houses You Can Buy For Less Than $500

Nothing can go right for Detroit. Constant housing foreclosures make this ghost town feel more abandoned everyday.It’s a shame to see so many once beautiful early-1900’s homes with boarded windows and doors.

But if you’re looking for an unconventional Christmas present that’s pretty cheap too, forget eBay, go to Detroit.  We compiled a list of homes in Detroit that can be yours for $500 (no, we’re not missing any zeros) or less.

$500

Roselawn Street

Property type: single family; 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This foreclosed property is 849 square feet and was built in 1948.

$500

12772 Wilfred Street

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This government home is a bargain, going for about $1 per square foot.

$490

Tarnow Street

Property type: single family; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This foreclosed home has a great front porch and is yours for just $490.

$490

8114 Longworth Street

Property type: single family; 5 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

This home has severe fire damage and is a Fannie Mae Home Path Property.

$400

9836 Hayes Street

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This bank owned property is 829 square feet and includes an unfinished basement.

$300

E. Grixdale Street

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This $300 home has 1,236 square feet of potential. With a little work it could look like it did in 1926, when it was built.

$300

13722 Moenart Street

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This 1,100 square foot two-story colonial home is bank owned.

$300

8843 Westwood Drive

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

The bank owned bungalow style home was built in 1950 and is 819 square feet.

$250

Kentucky Street

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This bank owned home was built in 1925 and is over 1,200 square feet.

$250

Troester Street

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

At over 1,500 square feet, $250 is a steal. The 1921 home was bank repossessed.

$250

2534 Fischer Street

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This two-story early 1900 home is fire damaged, but has potential.

$200

Bewick Street

Property type: single family; 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This 1914 two-story home is going for just $200. The foreclosure process is complete and the bank now owns the property.

$150

Linwood Street

Property type: single family; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This 2,032 square foot foreclosed house will only cost you $150. That's only about seven cent per square foot.

$100

9370 Laura Street

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

This ranch was built in 1907, and has seen its better days. The bank owned property does however have a 2-car garage.

$1.00

6368 Beechton Street

Property type: single family; 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

For just four quarters, you can buy this 1922 bungalow style home. The house has complete fire damage, but is a great investment for someone who can turn it around.

