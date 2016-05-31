Houses Awards 2016: The most stunning home designs in Australia

Photo: Shannon McGrath.

The 2016 Houses Awards shortlist has been released and offers a snapshot of Australia’s contemporary architecture and design scene.

This year, there are 427 entries and around 150 short-listed projects designed for residential occupation.

The entries were judged across nine categories: new house under 200m2, new house over 200m2, house alteration and addition under 200m2, house alteration and addition over 200m2, apartment or unit, house in a heritage context, outdoor, sustainability and emerging architecture practice.

“From tiny apartments and updated mid-century homes to beachside retreats and luscious gardens, this year’s Houses Awards shortlist uncovers Australia’s diverse ways of being at home,” said jury chairperson, Katelin Butler.

The best Australian residential design will be awarded the Australian House of the Year. Last year, the coveted prize was taken out by Planchonella House located in a rainforest in Queensland.

The winners will be announced on July 22.

New House under 200m2 Photo: Dion Robeson. New House over 200m2 Photo: Justin Alexander. House Alteration & Addition under 200m2 Photo: Sharyn Cairns. House Alteration & Addition over 200m2 Photo: Justin Alexander . Apartment or Unit Photo: Tom Ferguson. Outdoor Photo: Shannon McGrath. Sustainability Photo: Michael Nicholson. House in a Heritage Context Photo: Shannon McGrath. Emerging Architecture Practice Photo: Ben Guthrie. The 2015 Australian Home of the Year Photo: Sean Fennessy/ House Awards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.