Housekeepers of Billionaire Ira Rennert Win Lottery, Quit Jobs

There’s been a rash of Lotto winnings among New York’s working class. First, there was the Park Avenue doorman who kept his job but bought himself a girlfriend. Now, it’s Ira Rennert’s live-in help at his 63-acre, 110,000 square-foot Hamptons estate.



Not surprisingly, Rennert’s housekeepers, Degli and Maria Martinez decided to ditch their employer in the wake of their newfound fortune. But they loved working for him.

Page Six: THE winner of New York State’s biggest Lotto had to give the owner of the state’s biggest residence his resignation. Degli Martinez, who recently won the $65 million jackpot, gave notice to his longtime employer Ira Rennert two weeks after receiving his big check for an after-tax lump sum just over $21 million, reports The Post’s Braden Keil. “Martinez and his wife, Maria, were the Rennert’s live-in help,” said a source. Martinez, 55, listed his profession as a maintenance man, which included the upkeep of Rennert’s 110,000-square-foot home in the Hamptons. “It’s hard to leave a job you love,” he said at a press conference.

