How Much Money We Spend On Apple Gadgets

Yesterday, Reuters ran a story about the “Apple Tax.” In it, Reuters argues Americans are spending too much money on Apple’s gadgets and accessories. We think it’s a silly story. Apple isn’t forcing anyone to buy its stuff. If people want to buy Apple gadgets, then should be allowed to buy Apple gadgets.



Anyway, one interesting bit in the story comes from Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley. She has estimates of how much the average U.S. and global household is spending on Apple’s products. We asked her for the report on how much money people are spending at Apple. As you can see, from 2009 to 2011, spending on Apple stuff doubled.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.