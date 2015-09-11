QUIZ: Do you know how much these everyday things cost in Britain?

Life in Britain is getting cheaper: UK households are actually spending less each year on food, clothing and fuel, on average, than a decade ago, according to the Office for National Statistics.

UK households spent an average of £517.30 per week on consumer goods in 2013. Taking inflation into account, average spending has decreased since 2006, when households spent £539.80 each week.

You can see how household spending has changed over time by clicking “play” on the interactive graph below:



Housing (not including mortgages), fuel, and power are the biggest single costs. In 2013, households spent a total of £74.40 per week, on average, on this combined category. Transportation was the second-biggest expense, with households spending an average of £15.30 each week on public transportation, like the rail, tube, and bus.

Not shockingly, London households spent more, on average, than other parts of the country.

ONS The chart shows household expenditure by region, from 2011 to 2013.

If you’re surprised by any of these figures, money.co.uk has created a quiz to test how well you know the price of everyday goods, like coffee and movie tickets, and other regular household expenses, like holidays each year.

Challenge yourself below, and then see how your financial knowledge compares to your counterparts in other areas of the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.