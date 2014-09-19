US HOUSEHOLD NET WORTH INCREASED BY $US1.4 TRILLION

Household net worth climbed by $US1.4 trillion in Q2 to $US81.5 trillion.

This is according to the Federal Reserve’s newly released Z.1 Flow of Funds report.

This comes as the job market improves, home prices climb, and stock prices rise.

During the period, the value of stocks climbed by $US1.0 trillion and the value of real estate rose by $US230 billion.

Household debt increased by 3.6%.

Here’s a summary of the Fed’s historical numbers:

