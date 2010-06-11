Flow Of Funds Shows Household Net Worth Still Off $11.4 Trillion From Peak

The Federal Reserve released the Q1 2010 Flow of Funds report today: Flow of Funds.



According to the Fed, household net worth is now off $11.4 Trillion from the peak in 2007, but up $6.3 trillion from the trough in Q1 2009. A majority of the decline in net worth is from real estate assets with a loss of about $6.4 trillion in value from the peak. Stock market losses are still substantial too.

This is the Households and Nonprofit net worth as a per cent of GDP.

This includes real estate and financial assets (stocks, bonds, pension reserves, deposits, etc) net of liabilities (mostly mortgages). Note that this does NOT include public debt obligations.

Note that this ratio was relatively stable for almost 50 years, and then we saw the stock market and housing bubbles.

This graph shows homeowner per cent equity since 1952.

Household per cent equity (as measured by the Fed) collapsed when house prices collapsed in 2007 and 2008.

In Q1 2010, household per cent equity (of household real estate) was up to 38.2% from the all time low of 33.3% last year. The increase was due to both an increase in the value of household real estate and a $99 billion decline in mortgage debt.

Note: something less than one-third of households have no mortgage debt. So the approximately 50+ million households with mortgages have far less than 38.2% equity.

The third graph shows household real estate assets and mortgage debt as a per cent of GDP. Household assets as a per cent of GDP decreased slightly in Q1 as the value of real estate assets declined slightly, and GDP increased.

Mortgage debt declined by $99 billion in Q1. Mortgage debt has now declined by $377 billion from the peak.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.