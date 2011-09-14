43 YEARS OF HOUSEHOLD INCOMES: Even Rich People Are Getting Hammered!

The Census Bureau has released the household income data for 2010. It is posted on the Census Bureau website. What I’m featuring in this update is an analysis of the quintile breakdown of data from 1967 through 2010 (see Table H.3).



Most people think in nominal terms, so the first chart below illustrates the current dollar values across the 43-year period (in other words, the value of a dollar at the time received — not adjusted for inflation).

The charts below show income growth over the complete data series. In addition to the quintiles, the Census Bureau includes the mean income for the top five per cent of households.