This Is What $US11.62 Trillion Worth Of Household Debt Looks Like

Household debt fell to $US11.62 trillion in the second quarter.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York just released its latest Household Debt and Credit report, which showed total house hold debt fell 0.2% from the first quarter to $US11.62 trillion from $US11.65 trillion.

“A slight decline in real estate-related balances, consistent with broader housing market developments, contributed to a flat quarter for total outstanding household debt,” said Donghoon Lee, senior economist at the New York Fed. “Meanwhile, we observe continued strength in the auto loan market with the largest volume of originations since 2006.”

Some of the report’s highlights include:

Mortgage debt fell $US69 billion to $US8.10 trillion. Mortgage delinquency rates are also falling, with 3.4% of mortgages more than 90 days delinquent, down from 3.7% in the previous quarter.

Student loan debt balances increased by $US7 billion to $US1.12 trillion. 10.9% of outstanding student loan debt is more than 90 days delinquent or in default, down from 11% in the first quarter.

Auto loan debt increased by $US30 billion to $US101 billion, the highest volume of originations since the third quarter of 2006. Delinquent auto debt was unchanged from the prior quarter at 3.3%

Home equity line of credit, or HELOC, balances dropped by $US5 billion to $US521 billion.

Total delinquent debt totaled $US724 billion, or 6.2% of outstanding household held, down from 6.6% in the first quarter.

Here’s a picture of the country’s total indebtedness, in chart form:

