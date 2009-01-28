House Voting On Stimulus Today

Just a week after Obama’s inauguration, he’s getting his vote on the stimulus measure in the House. While it’s likely to pass, it’s not clear how much Republican support there will be. The new era of bi-partisanship in Washington ended abruptly yesterday after Republican leadership accused Democrats of being partisan, while somehow Rush Limbaugh managed to become part of the story.



According to Politico, the message from John Boehner to the rank-and-file is that there’s nothing to be gained electorally by voting for the stimulus.

Following passage it will get taken up by the Senate, where they’ll really put the lipstick on. Think toy arrow subsidies and plastic darts and rum museums in Florida. Stuff like that.

