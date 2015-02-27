This 110-square metre house vanished overnight and no one knows where it is

Screenshot Via KOBI The Klamath Falls home in question

A 110-square metre home disappeared from its foundation in Oregon, US, and no one has any idea where it is.

Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah confirmed incident at a press conference on Tuesday. So far, there do not seem to be any leads as to the house’s location or how it seemingly vanished overnight.

“We had a complete home stolen. This isn’t a motor home, this isn’t a mobile home and this is a ‘home,'” Skrah said, according to local NBC affiliate KOBI.

Thankfully, the owners were not in the home when it was stolen.

The town, Klamath Falls (population: 20,000), is located about 480km south of Portland.

