House Unanimously Impeaches NOLA Federal Judge

In four unanimous votes today, the House of Representatives impeached U.S. District Judge G. Thomas Porteous on four articles.



The Times-Picayune: The first article, approved by a vote of 412-0, found the judge had engaged in misconduct by not disclosing his relationship with a lawyer in a federal case involving a Jefferson Parish hospital.

The three subsequent articles were approved by votes of 410-0, 416-0 and 423-0.

California Representative Adam Schiff, who chairs the Porteous task force and predicted the case to arrive in the House weeks after it passed the House Judiciary Committee in January, had strong words again on the matter.

T-P: “Litigants have the right to expect a judge hearing their case will be fair and impartial, and avoid even the appearance of impropriety,” Schiff continued. “Regrettably, no one can have that expectation in Judge Porteous’ courtroom. We hope the Senate will schedule the trial expeditiously, so that we may prove our case and remove him from office.”

The case will now go to the Senate. Porteous has been forbidden from doing his job, but is still collecting his $174,000 salary.

Read more at The Times-Picayune.

